Border Counties Vintage Club held their spring tractor run late last month starting from the Monmouthshire Livestock Market, Raglan. writes E A Bates.
The run which was limited to pre 1990 tractors, had attracted 70 entries which toured the lanes around the Monmouthshire countryside. The club had attracted entries from all over Monmouthshire, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire. This year the club had decided to raise funds for RABI (the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) charity.
After the obligatory safety briefing, it was time for the off at 10am with route plotter, Richard Westbury taking the lead on his immaculate Ford 4000. The tractors turned out of the market on an anticlockwise tour around Clytha Hill passing the magnificent Clytha Estate gateway, to Pant Y Goytre, Mamhilad, and onto Monkswood. Here the tractors paused for a coffee stop and a natter at the Glascoed Pub, once refreshed the tractors did a short stretch of road to Glascoed.
The tractors turned and went off road passing the old world war ammunition buildings and out onto the farm track to traverse the hillside to drop down to Rhadyr Farm, part of Coleg Gwent. Now heading for home, off over the five arched stone bridge over the River Usk and through picturesque town of Usk, to Gwelehog and arriving back at the Monmouthshire Livestock Market.
Here the participants were treated to lunch before the raffle was drawn and auction took place. At time of going to press £1,100 had been raised but RABI members are still counting the raffle and auction money.
Border Counties Vintage Club was formed in 1975, by a group of like-minded enthusiasts, who felt there was a need for a vintage club in the area. The first meeting took place at Symonds Yat - on the borders of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire and the club started with an opening membership of 15 - it now boasts over 150.
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