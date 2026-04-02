After the obligatory safety briefing, it was time for the off at 10am with route plotter, Richard Westbury taking the lead on his immaculate Ford 4000. The tractors turned out of the market on an anticlockwise tour around Clytha Hill passing the magnificent Clytha Estate gateway, to Pant Y Goytre, Mamhilad, and onto Monkswood. Here the tractors paused for a coffee stop and a natter at the Glascoed Pub, once refreshed the tractors did a short stretch of road to Glascoed.