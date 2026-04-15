A group of residents who joined forces to improve a playground in Abergavenny are taking the first public step of the community-led project.
The newly-formed Friends of Union Road Playground are hosting a Community Park Day this Saturday at the playground as an early consultation into to what the community would like from the space.
“The aim is simply to bring people together, gather ideas, and start shaping a shared vision for the park. We’re planning some crafts and activities too,” said Amy Davies.
“There is a really positive momentum building locally, with families residents and volunteers keen to get involved.”
Everyone is invited to meet the team hoping to improve the area on Saturday April 18 between 10am and 12pm.
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