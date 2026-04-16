Acclaimed American singer-songwriter Dean Friedman returns to the UK this spring as part of an extensive transatlantic tour running until August 2026.
Best known for timeless hits including ‘Lucky Stars’ and ‘Ariel’, Friedman continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive blend of storytelling, wit and melodic craftsmanship. The tour will see him perform across the UK and Ireland, with dates in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Glasgow and Abergavenny.
With a career spanning more than four decades, Dean Friedman remains one of the most distinctive and enduring voices in contemporary songwriting.
Dean Friedman will be bringing his tour to Borough Theatre, Abergavenny on May 20 and tickets are available from the theatre box office
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