Million-pound plans to rejig a notorious Herefordshire road junction are on track following another serious accident there.
On April 29 at the staggered Locks Garage junction between the A465 and B4348 left a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision with a lorry, in what was only the latest in a series of accidents at the spot southwest of Hereford, including a fatality last July.
This was despite Herefordshire Council having recently cut speeds around the junction to 40mph, as an “experimental” measure.
The council has now confirmed it is getting nearly £30 million of government money for road improvements in the county over the next four years, of which £2.7 million will go on two road safety schemes, Locks Garage and the so-called High House junction near Upper Sapey north of Bromyard.
The council previously said this would involve “signalisation and realignment” of the junctions.
A council spokesperson has now confirmed this plan remains in place, though the final design development and costings of each have not yet been completed.
“Until detailed designs and construction costs are confirmed, it would not be appropriate to revise or remove the allocated funding,” they said.
Meanwhile the council “continues to monitor Locks Garage in relation to the experimental traffic regulation order that has been put in place”.
Three local residents, Arwyn Smit, Terry Davies and Mat Phillips, said they were “tired of the near misses, accidents, and the heartbreaking headlines” at Locks Garage, which they described as “a death trap”, with “poor visibility, high speeds, and a design that feels dangerous every time you try to pull out”.
“We don’t want more investigations, we want a roundabout, better lighting, or reduced speed limits now,” they said, and called on fellow residents to “speak up before the next victim is someone you love – we cannot wait for another cross to be placed by the roadside”.
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