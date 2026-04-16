The vast majority of community centres and village halls in Monmouthshire are operating under significant financial pressure, according to a new report.
The study into the ability to manage spiralling costs, by Ansvar Insurance, analyses data from the Charity Commission for England and Wales and found most organisations of that nature are working under a “relatively low” threshold.
There are 51 registered charities operating from community centres and village halls across the county, but only six return an income over £50,000 annually.
“Our analysis shows many of Monmouthshire’s community spaces are under strain,” said Adam Tier, Head of Underwriting at Ansvar Insurance.
“Community centres are essential to local life, but many are operating with very limited financial resources. When organisations are managing tight budgets, it can be difficult to keep up with ongoing maintenance or absorb unexpected costs.”
“Over time, that can increase due to fire, flooding or structural issues.”
Monmouthshire was particularly impacted by Storm Claudia in November 2025, when the towns if Abergavenny and Monmouth were flooded following heavy rainfall. Many not-for-profit ventures and charities have found it difficult to recover from the events and the rising costs of food and fuel has affected rural areas disproportionately since the outbreak of the war in Iran.
Community spaces are not simply shared hubs for local people to make use of. They host activities for youth groups, fitness classes, food banks, warm spaces and social events. Their potential loss, or even a temporary closure, is especially detrimental for those who rely on them.
The findings of the study highlight volunteers and community groups are still working doubly hard to maintain their facilities.
“We see the dedication of volunteers who keep these buildings running,” Adam continued.
“Often with limited resources that make it harder to keep up with essential maintenance.”
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