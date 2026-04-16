A MAN from Monmouth was arrested on suspicion of rape following a late night police search around the town.
The National Police Air Service crew from St Athan were deployed last night to support Gwent Police in search for the missing suspect who was later found at around midnight.
“A 37-year-old man from Monmouth is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and possession of a class B controlled drug on Wednesday April 15,” said Gwent Police.
The search was set out at around 11.04pm and the time on task was around 47 minutes.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2600115815.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.