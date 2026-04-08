A “deliberate” fire set at a brand new sports court in Blaenavon has left the community worried and distressed.
Community Action Team Officers from Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended reports of a fire started deliberately at the town’s brand new tennis and basketball courts on Thursday April 2nd. They launched a public appeal to parents via social media to ensure they knew the whereabouts and activities of their children.
“This is not a case of kids being kids,” officers posted online.
“It is criminal damage, and it has a real and lasting impact on the wider community who rely on and take pride in these amenities.”
“Parents are asked to be vigilant. If your child or teenager has returned home smelling of smoke or behaving unusually, please have a conversation with them and consider contacting the relevant authorities.”
The refurbishment of the sports courts in the UNESCO World Heritage Town was helped with a grant of £115,000 from Torfaen County Council and officers made a point of the significant investment made to upgrade the facilities for the local community.
“This incident has caused understandable distress within the community,” officers continued.
“Significant public funds were invested to provide these facilities for local residents, particularly young people, and this act of vandalism undermines those efforts.”
“In addition, a set of house keys were located in close proximity to the fire and we have them in our possession should the owner wish to receive them back.”
“If you have any relevant information or evidence in regards to this matter, please contact Gwent Police on 101 or via the Gwent Police Facebook page. Police reference: 2600101691.
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