A man was left lying in the middle of a residential street in Abergavenny after reportedly being hit by a car late on Easter Sunday.
Residents reported seeing a crowd of concerned neighbours watching on as emergency service workers attended to the man.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle has still not been located and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
“We received a report of an assault on Old Barn Way, Abergavenny at around 11pm on Sunday April 5,” a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.
“A 25-year-old man was left with serious injuries after a car was allegedly driven into him before leaving the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle.”
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