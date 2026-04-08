ON Bank Holiday Monday when many were absentmindedly gorging on chocolate eggs and wondering where it all went wrong, 90-year-old man Frank Milner was a world removed from the temptations of the Easter Bunny.
The birthday boy was sitting pretty on top of the Sugar Loaf after having hiked there to celebrate his ninth decade on the planet.
Climbing 596 metres of mountain is not everyone’s cup of tea, let alone a birthday cake, but for the gym-mad pensioner, it was a perfect way to mark a milestone birthday in style and prove he’s still got plenty left in the tank when push comes to shove.
“When I finally got to the top, it was a great feeling!” Explained Frank. “I was completely overwhelmed and screaming and shouting, ‘I’ve done it! Over and over again.”
Accompanied by his friends Jan Scrivens, Mark Young, and other well-wishers, Frank was fed a steady supply of protein shakes and energy bars during the ascent to make sure he had plenty of power in his legs and fuel in his belly to tackle the hard yards.
Frank and his support group were also wearing special t-shirts they had specially commissioned for the occasion that were emblazoned with the legend “90 Today! Fantastic Frank!” And adorned with a photo of the man himself on the back.
Frank explained, “Jan organised the t-shirts. She’s such a wonderful woman, and the amount of people who stopped me on the way to offer their support was so motivating. How could I not make it to the top after that?”
When the Chronicle caught up with Frank a couple of days later, his legs were aching, he was sore all over, and although still buzzing from the achievement, he doesn’t plan to go on any more mountain expeditions anytime soon.
“The whole experience was simply awesome and one of the best days of my life, but because I’m getting on a bit, I’ll keep my workouts to the gym for the foreseeable future.”
Although in true fighting spirit, Frank has a never-say-die attitude and added, “In ten years time though I plan to do it all again for my 100th!”
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