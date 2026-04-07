LOCAL author, Susie Sharp, is a contender for the 2026 RNA Joan Hessayon Award for New Writers for her novel, Time For Tuscany.
The Joan Hessayon Award (JHA) is for authors whose novels have gone through the RNA’s New Writers’ Scheme (NWS) and are subsequently published.
Sponsored by the estate of the late Dr David Hessayon OBE in honour of his wife, Joan, who was a longstanding RNA member and NWS supporter, the Award showcases the variety of debut novels within the romantic fiction genre.
The RNA is grateful to his daughter Angelina for her continuing support and sponsorship of the Award. Previous graduates of the NWS include Sue Moorcroft, Jessica Redland, Heidi Swain and Katy Summers.
Susie Sharp is a women’s fiction author who writes heart-warming, emotionally layered stories for midlife women navigating change, loss, and second chances.
Born in Wales and shaped by years living in Tuscany, her novels are rich with Italian settings, deep friendships, and the quiet courage it takes to begin again. Her stories celebrate women over forty, resilience, and love later in life. When she’s not writing, she enjoys gardening, travelling, and time with her grandchildren.
She commented, “To find myself among such talented writers on this year’s shortlist is a real honour, and I’m hugely grateful to the RNA for the support they give new writers at the very start of their journeys.”
The 2026 judges are RNA Chair Seána Talbot, Emily Glenister of DHH Literary Agency and bestselling author Carrie Elks.
Claire McCauley, the RNA Joan Hessayon Award Coordinator and winner of the award in 2024, said, "The five contenders for the prestigious Joan Hessayon Award in 2026 include, for the first time, both traditionally published and self-published authors, all of whom graduated from the RNA’s New Writers’ Scheme with their fantastic debut novels. Congratulations to all of you."
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