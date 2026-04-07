ABERGAVENNY author Nicola Rayner is a finalist in the Romantic Novel of the Year Awards 2026. Her novel, The Paris Dancer, has been shortlisted for the Saga Romance Award.
The Romance Novelists’ Association (RNA) Romantic Novel of the Year Awards (the RoNAs) is an annual awards ceremony celebrating excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms.
Born in Abergavenny, Nicola Rayner is a novelist and journalist. She is the author of The Girl Before You, which was described as “the new Girl on the Train” by the Observer, translated into multiple languages and optioned for television. Her second novel, You and Me, was published in 2020, and her third, The Paris Dancer, a work of historical fiction, was an Observer pick for 2025. Nicola’s work has appeared in the Guardian, the Observer, The Telegraph, The Independent and on Radio 4.
She said, “I’m over the moon that The Paris Dancer has been shortlisted for the Saga Romance Award at this year’s RoNAs. I’m looking forward to dressing in my glitziest 1940s frock and dancing all the way to the ceremony.”
An Observer pick for 2025, The Paris Dancer is a riveting and unforgettable story of courage, friendship and defiance. Inspired by the incredible true story of a Jewish ballroom dancer in Paris during World War II, the novel was published by Aria, Head of Zeus, in February 2025.
The RNA Chair, Seána Talbot, said, “This year’s finalists represent the very best of what our romantic fiction community has to offer—from indie to traditionally published, from cosy to spicy and everything in between. We at the RNA are proud to recognise talented authors across the breadth of romance books, encompassing the full range of romance and romantic fiction subgenres. We look forward to celebrating with the romantic fiction community and can’t wait to announce the winners.”
The RNA Romantic Novel of the Year Awards have eleven award categories and they are: Debut Romance Novel Award, Romantasy/Romantic Fantasy Award, The Romantic Thriller Award, The Festive/ Holiday Romance Novel Award, The Shorter Romance Novel Award, The Saga Romance Award, The Historical Romance Award, The Contemporary Romance Novel Award, The Contemporary Spicy Romance Novel Award, The Romantic Comedy Award, and The Romance Bestseller Award.
The shortlisted novels were determined exclusively by reader-judges and the finalists illustrate the highest standards of romantic fiction across all genres. The winners of the eleven categories will be announced during the awards ceremony on the 18th of May in London, along with the winner of The Joan Hessayon Award for New Writers.
Award winning author Brigid Coady will host the evening. The Joan Hessayon Award for New Writers which is sponsored by the estate of Dr David Hessayon will also be presented at the ceremony by Claire McCauley (winner of the Award in 2024 and now its Coordinator). The RNA President and Sunday Times Bestselling Author Sue Moorcroft will present the Contemporary Romance Novel Award and the remaining awards will be presented by the RNA Chair Seána Talbot.
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