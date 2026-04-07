Born in Abergavenny, Nicola Rayner is a novelist and journalist. She is the author of The Girl Before You, which was described as “the new Girl on the Train” by the Observer, translated into multiple languages and optioned for television. Her second novel, You and Me, was published in 2020, and her third, The Paris Dancer, a work of historical fiction, was an Observer pick for 2025. Nicola’s work has appeared in the Guardian, the Observer, The Telegraph, The Independent and on Radio 4.