Blending sharp satire, original songs and warm storytelling, the show explores modern ideas of work, ambition and success - and what happens when we dare to question them. Blodwen thinks she’s doing everything right. She has the job, the city life, the sense that she’s finally ‘made it.’ But when a corporate away day takes her out to sea, something shifts. Directed by Paulus the Cabaret Geek, and accompanied by musician and composer Andy Campbell Smith, Blodwen Rocks the Boat is a reminder that success isn’t always about climbing higher - sometimes it’s about choosing your own direction. Emily Davis is a Welsh cabaret performer, singer and writer who has built a strong following for her character-led solo shows. Previous productions featuring Blodwen have enjoyed successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and at venues including the Wales Millennium Centre.