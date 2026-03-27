Strictly Come Dancing bad boys Brendan Cole and James Jordan will go on tour together in a revealing new show.
Dance Rebels… Strictly Unleashed will hit the road next spring – and fans can look forward to getting up close and personal to the Strictly icons at the Savoy Theatre on May 27th, 2027.
The tour begins at Thornden Hall, Eastleigh, on April 7, and concludes in Letchworth on June 20, taking in intimate venues across England, Scotland and Wales.
Brendan Cole and James Jordan are the original bad boys of ballroom. Brendan was the first Strictly Champion, winning the debut series in 2004, while James secured a second and third place finish, making the final twice during his eight-year run.
The boys’ post-Strictly careers have been just as thrilling; they are the double act who won’t be muzzled and whose opinions light up our screens.
On their debut double act tour, fans can expect an explosive evening of unfiltered stories, behind-the-scenes bombshells, and brutally honest opinions. And, of course, there’ll also be some of the signature routines and moves that made them household names and ensure they remain among the biggest names in dance.
Brendan said: “James and I have been mates for years – we’ve shared some of the best times of our lives, and now we can’t wait to share it with you guys!”
James added: “I am really excited to go on the road with Brendan – there will be stories, laughs and some of our signature dance moves. Get ready for a night you won’t forget!”
Tickets go on sale locally at 10am on Friday, March 27, 2026.
To book, go to the savoy Theatre Monmouth website - Show Date: Sunday May 9th at 7.30pm Price: £35 Standard £50 VIP (best seats and goody bag) £85 Meet and Greet .
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