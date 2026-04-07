On October 2nd, Britain’s favourite teacher will be at The Blake Theatre to bring his ‘Primary School Bangers’ to life with huge singalongs and the irresistible energy that helped make him a national sensation.
Audiences can expect uplifting classics, full-voiced communal singing and everyone is guaranteed to rediscover a song they thought they had forgotten.
The latest tour announcement comes following success of ‘The Big Christmas Assembly’ which played to tens of thousands. The music which formed the basis of everybody’s childhoods even packed out fields at Glastonbury last year.
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