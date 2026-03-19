The Wye Valley River Festival is returning to Monmouth to bring magic, merriment and “a little mayhem” to the town on May 2, as the community recovers from severe flooding.
Held every two years the Wye Valley River Festival is created by local communities, environmentalists and artists in the Wye Valley’s internationally important landscape. The Monmouth Mischief festival day will kick off with the lively parade as part of an event programme planned to draw visitors to the town on Saturday May 2.
After the Merry Monmouth community procession of giant puppets, musicians, performers and school children has proceeded down Monmouth High Street a full day of shows, workshops, song, music and delicious food will be held at Drybridge Park, with organisers hoping to see some sunshine too.
Artistic director Phillippa Haynes, of Wye Valley River Festival CIC, said: “We are looking forward to bringing the Festival back to Monmouth to lift the spirits and bring energy and visitors back after the dreadful winter floods and to thank the community for all the support they have given us since 2014.
“Everyone is welcome at the free festival, which aims to bring a little mayhem and lots of fun. We have managed to keep the events free again this year to offer a family-friendly, inspiring, celebratory day on a site which is accessible to all.
In preparation for the May Bank Holiday weekend event, organisers are working with schools and offering a series of free workshops for local people to create artwork to feature in the Festival.
Local schools are making artwork to feature at the Monmouth event, inspired by land, myths and legends, as well as folk law, identity and the Earth. The 2026 festival theme is ‘Rare Earth’. The schools taking part in sessions led by Think Creatively include Weston Under Penyard C E Primary School, Ashfield Park Primary School, Llandogo Primary School, Clearwell C of E Primary School, Lydbrook Primary School, Kymin View Primary School and Trellech Primary School.
The public can attend a series of workshops to create two giant puppets and a 24 metre silk art installation to feature in the parade and be displayed at the Drybridge Park event.
Experienced printmaker Nichola Goff is leading sessions in Monmouth next month for the public to contribute handmade panels to Flock, a silk installation celebrating the diverse bird species inhabiting their local area. The workshops will be held at St Saviour's Church in Redbrook on Saturday April 11 and Sunday April 12, between 10am and 4pm on both days.
The Flock project is also working with groups from Monmouth Comprehensive School, Llangattock School in Monmouth, along with Rockfield and Community Gardening Group.
The public is invited to help create two large puppets to feature in the 2026 procession by joining free creative sessions at the Old Market Hall in Monmouth on Saturday April 25 and Thursday April 30. The Araceli Puppet Theatre and artist Anna Vigurs will help attendees to use found objects to make art which will stand out from the crowd as the performers head through the town.
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