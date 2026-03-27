Music lovers across Monmouthshire and beyond are in for a memorable evening this April as the acclaimed Risca Male Choir, crowned champions at the 2024 National Eisteddfod, returns to Usk for a special charity concert at St Mary’s Church on Saturday 11th April.
Renowned for their rich harmonies, powerful performances, and wide-ranging repertoire, Risca Male Choir continues to be one of Wales’ leading male voice choirs. Under the expert leadership of award-winning Musical Director Matthew J Harrison, the choir has gone from strength to strength, captivating audiences with both traditional choral works and contemporary arrangements. Their success at the National Eisteddfod further cements their reputation as one of the finest choirs in the country.
Adding to the occasion is an exciting and varied supporting line-up. Audiences will be treated to the sounds of “400 What,” a dynamic six-piece band bringing energy and nostalgia with a repertoire of classic hits from the 1960s and 1970s. Their lively set is sure to have audiences tapping their feet and singing along.
Also appearing is Usk’s own Angela Morgan, whose smooth and expressive vocal style will provide a contrasting and complementary performance.
The concert is being held in support of the Mayor of Usk, Councillor Diane Richards, and her chosen charities: PAPYRUS – Prevention of Young Suicide, and Usk Brass Band.
The setting of St Mary’s Church provides a beautiful and atmospheric venue, perfectly suited to choral music and live performance. Its acoustics and historic character will enhance what promises to be a truly special occasion.
Tickets are priced at £10, available from Mayor Councillor Diane Richards via Usk Town Council (01291 673011), Tony Kear (07824 810182), or online through Eventbrite at:https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1984707049211?aff=oddtdtcreator
For further information or ticket enquiries, please contact:Cllr Diane Richards – 01291 673011Tony Kear – 07824 810182
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