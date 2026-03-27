Renowned for their rich harmonies, powerful performances, and wide-ranging repertoire, Risca Male Choir continues to be one of Wales’ leading male voice choirs. Under the expert leadership of award-winning Musical Director Matthew J Harrison, the choir has gone from strength to strength, captivating audiences with both traditional choral works and contemporary arrangements. Their success at the National Eisteddfod further cements their reputation as one of the finest choirs in the country.