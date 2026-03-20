Two towns near Abergavenny have been named among the best places to live in Wales according to expert judges from The Sunday Times.
Of the seven locations in Wales chosen in 72 UK destinations by the judges, towns to the north and south of bustling Abergavenny won plaudits for their wonderful scenery fierce independence.
Usk has been named as the best place to live in the Best Places to Live guide due what’s been described as its attractive setting, convenient location and impressive sense of community.
Volunteers from the town have helped to plant over 2,500 flowers to secure its latest Britain in Bloom gold award to running the annual Usk Show. Wild swimmers also campaigned for a £10 million wastewater upgrade to combat river pollution, and a decade-long air monitoring scheme was recently lifted by Monmouthshire Council after marked improvements.
The Town Council said it was proud to have been awarded the title and will continue to ensure the community remains a welcoming place for all.
“Usk Town Council is proud that our town has been named the best place to live in Wales for 2026,” a spokesperson said.
“This recognition reflects Usk’s beautiful setting, strong sense of community and convenient location, qualities highlighted by national judges. Our historic streets, riverside surroundings and thriving local life offer residents the best of town living without losing a close knit feel.”
“Above all, it is the commitment of our residents, volunteers and local businesses that makes Usk such a welcoming place to call home. This award celebrates our community that works together to protect, support and enhance our town for everyone.”
Meanwhile, sitting on the same river, Crickhowell has also made the definitive guide once again. On a visit to the town, the Mayor, Cllr Paul Evans, thanked the volunteers and business owners that help keep the market town busy and inviting for all who visit.
“I’m delighted that once again, Crickhowell has been named as one of the best places to live in Wales,” he said.
“Organisations like the Market Hall and our many community groups are all supported by volunteers, and that is a very important part about how Crickhowell remains an attractive place for people to live and set up their businesses.”
“Part of my job is looking at ways in which the town can keep its essential services and key community assets together. Particularly over the course of my Mayorship, bringing in the younger generation has been very important but we need to coordinate them.”
“So bringing fresh ideas to the fore in a way that we can plan to implement them is what has really kept Crickhowell thriving.”
On a visit to the town, it was apparent that the residents and visitors there appreciated its independence. Its ability to stand out from the crowd is what has contributed to its consistent success in The Sunday Times guide, having featured several times in recent years.
Placed inside the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, the rugged landscape and busy high street give residents the best of both worlds.
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