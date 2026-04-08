The national financial services provider, Ramsdens, has become the newest face on the high street in Abergavenny as new signs went up revealing their move to the town.
Established in 1987, the high street giant has become the latest addition to the flurry of different retailers and businesses in the Town Centre, replacing the former Pandora store which closed in 2025.
The company operates over 170 branches in England, Scotland and Wales and offers short-term pawnbroking loans secured against jewellery and watches. Alongside these services, Ramsdens also offers currency exchange for over 40 different types of currency and buys unwanted gold, silver and platinum from the public.
Ramsdens also buys unwanted gold, silver and platinum from the public to sell on at their high street branches.
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