Supporters of the Wales Green Party were out in Abergavenny over the Easter weekend to campaign ahead of the Senedd election.
Leader, Anthony Slaughter, joined Sir Fynwy Torfaen’s lead Green candidate, Cllr Ian Chandler, to hand out 5,000 leaflets to households.
“Seeing so many people out in Abergavenny on a bank holiday shows the strength of feeling for change,” said Mr Chandler.
“We’re speaking to residents who are frustrated with the status quo and want a fairer, greener future for our communities.”
Meanwhile, Anthony Slaughter was impressed by the energy he experienced among campaigners.
“People across Wales are ready for a positive alternative that tackles the cost of living, fixes the housing crisis, and turns things around for our NHS,” he said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.