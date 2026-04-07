A restaurant in Brynmawr has brought home title of the best Wales bar and grill at a glittering awards ceremony in Cardiff.
The team from The Hobby Horse won the category of Bar and Grill Restaurant of the Year at the Welsh Restaurant Awards 2026 at The Parkgate Hotel on March 23. Fighting off competition from acclaimed restaurants across Wales, the scoop is a big win for the community pub.
“This is another amazing opportunity for us to showcase the absolute best of the Welsh Restaurant sector,” said Yasmin Mahmood, CEO of Oceanic Awards.
“These Awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.”
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