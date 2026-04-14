A collision on the A40 near Crickhowell has closed a section of the road.
Dyfed-Powys Police has asked road users to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The collision is involving two vehicles and police are at the scene.
Police have said the closure is on the A40 between Glangrwyney and Bwlch.
Traffic Wales is reporting the crash took place between Crickhowell and Tretower, and has asked motorists to find an alternative route, with the A40 closed in both directions.
AA Traffic News maps is showing a build up of traffic between Crickhowell and the turning onto the A479.
The police have been contacted for further information.
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