I love the fact that I am using my nan’s huge old mixing bowl and spatula and feel they pretty much know what they’re doing already. Including veggies in brownies, cakes and even bread is a great way to increase your fibre and nutrient intake as well as giving you an extra incentive to grow your own veggies. Beetroot is one of the easiest things to grow – and is what my dad gave me to grow in my very first veggie patch aged about four. Courgettes are also easy to grow, prolific at harvesting time and are great in brownies, breads and cakes. There are lots of recipes online – do look for the courgette and cheese bread, it’s lovely. And, when you put your seed orders in, remember to order for the ‘baker’ as well as the gardener and cook.