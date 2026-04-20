Choir members are getting ready to ditch their song books and jump in the saddle to raise money for charity over the weekend as they take on a gruelling 50-mile triathlon.
Some of the choristers at Blaenavon Male Voice Choir will be challenging themselves to complete the triathlon between Blaenavon and Usk on Saturday April 26 to help support the choir’s ventures and raise money for charity.
“This triathlon is our next bold step in showing what a modern male voice choir can be,” a spokesperson said.
“This year, any money raised will support the choir and other worthy charities, allowing us to continue supporting our local community.”
They’ll depart from Blaenavon High Level Station at 6.30am sharp and follow the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at through Llanfoist towards Talybont and back before switching their wheels for the water.
After which, they will paddle in canoes in the opposite direction on the canal to Goytre Wharf, a distance of roughly six miles. There will be a short performance by the choir which everyone is welcome to join, as well as a chance for families and friends to check in on the choir’s progress.
The remaining 15 miles will be made up soon after by walking from Goytre Wharf to Usk, where the organisers say they will explore options along the route for supporters to join them for a segment.
This year, the Choir is raising money for Prostate Cymru and the Synovial Sarcoma Fund, two important health-related charities the choir has said is close to their hearts.
Completing the triathlon seemed the next natural step in choir’s fundraising adventure after last year’s success. In 2025, nine members completed the 28-mile ultra marathon between Blaenavon and Usk as part of the London Marathon’s virtual ‘MyWay’ initiative.
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