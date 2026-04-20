The 11-18-year-olds are all members of the Brymawr Interact Group and meet on a monthly basis to cook up to 100 meals for people experiencing homelessness or displacement.
Meals are distributed with the help of the Spectrum Homeless Project and they also take part in fundraising efforts to support the charity’s aim regularly.
Now, their work has been recognised across the country. The Brynmawr Interact Group has won the Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland Young Citizen Award for 2025-26 in recognition of their commitment to community action.
“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together,” said Lucy Davies, the President of Brynmawr Interact.
“Everything we do is about helping others and making a difference. This award shows that young people care, and that we can have a real, positive impact on our community.”
The group also plays an important civic role in the wider area by participating in the selection and appointment process for the Chief Constable of Gwent Police, ensuring young people’s voices were heard in an important leadership decision for the region.
Young people also help out with Brynmawr Rotary’s ‘Scare on the Square’ initiative, which is aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour in the town. It is designed to bring young people and families together in a safe, engaging and constructive environment on their doorstep.
President of Brynmawr Rotary Ruth Sims said: “These young people are a true credit to Brynmawr.
“Their enthusiasm, compassion, and willingness to get involved in meaningful projects show exactly what young people are capable of achieving. They are making a real difference and inspiring others to do the same.”
At a time when young people are often portrayed negatively, the Brynmawr Interactors offer a powerful and refreshing counter-narrative. One of hope, responsibility and positive action in South Wales.
The national awards ceremony will take place on Saturday April 26.
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