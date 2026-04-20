Concern is growing for the welfare of a woman from Monmouthshire who hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday.
Lita Hughes, aged 34, was last seen in Chepstow at around 4pm in Wednesday April 15.
She has been described as white with a petite build, with long dark hair and roughly 5ft 4in in height.
Lita was wearing a black and white dress with a white overshirt with black leggings and an over the shoulder bag when she was last seen.
Lita also has links to Worcester.
Anyone with information on Lita's whereabouts, should contact Gwent Police on 101, visit the force’s website website or send officers a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2600115768.
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