The German supermarket giant, Lidl, has announced plans to open 50 new stores in locations across the UK and could finally move into Abergavenny.
The Monmouthshire town has been high on the discounter’s list of potential locations for some time. In 2025, the company said it announce at least 40 new stores and put Abergavenny on its list of locations alongside Merthyr Tydfil, Barry and Pontypool.
A move to the market town could make a ‘Lidl’ sense. Morrisons has been the largest supermarket in Abergavenny for a number of years, with a superstore in the middle of town and two ‘local’ convenience stores. But last year, Lidl drew level with the long-established homegrown supermarket on UK market share at 8.3 per cent.
In fact, alongside Aldi, which already has a prime location in town, Lidl overtook Morrisons to become the country’s fourth biggest supermarket in 2022. On the surface, it seems Lidl could comfortably compete with some of the other names in Abergavenny.
“As we grow, we want to positively impact our British communities,” said Ryan McDonnell, the Chief Executive of Lidl GB.
Meanwhile, the company’s intent on expansion into towns like Abergavenny seems to have been welcomed by the UK Government. Kate Deardon, the Minister for Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said big employers bringing jobs to towns across Britain can only be a good thing.
“This kind of investment is exactly what we want to see from big employers,” she said.
“Creating thousands of good jobs that pay fair wages and boost the standard of living in communities across the country.”
It’s the fourth consecutive year Abergavenny has been on Lidl’s wish list which also contains the likes of Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Brecon.
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