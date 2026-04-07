The raw and gritty world of Johnny Cash’s prison era will be taking to the stage at The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny this May.
The two-decade old Johnny Cash Roadshow is set on a Folsom Prison style stage and brings his concerts behind bars back to life once again.
Award winner, Clive John, reprises his role as an exceptional Cash impersonator and channels the spirit of the legend with his unique warmth and authenticity. Ashley Cavell also stars as June Carter and they are joined by an ensemble of top class musicians.
Tickets for the guaranteed crowd pleaser are available via The Borough Theatre’s Box Office and website. The curtain goes up on the legendary performance on Saturday May 2nd.
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