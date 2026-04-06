The chances are that when you tackled your chores over Easter, you found something in the shed that needed sharpening. Sharpening tools is a real art and there’s a knack to it. Holly & Son’s Sharpening Services are based in The Little Workshop, Coed y Fynnon in Pontypool and can also be found regularly at Abergavenny market. They offer a fabulous, old fashioned service and will sharpen just about anything, from gardening and woodworking tools to hairdressing scissors. You can call them on 07597 300779 or if you prefer, you can find and contact them on Instagram and Facebook – and see the razor-sharp reviews (see what I did there).