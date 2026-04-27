A public footpath in Llanfoist has been officially diverted following confirmation of a legal order by the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority.
BBNPA confirmed a Public Path Diversion Order affecting part of Public Footpath No. 83A at Castell Prydydd in the community of Llanfoist Fawr. The order, made under Section 119 of the Highways Act 1980, alters the route of a short section of the path.
The original route ran north-north-west and then north-north-east for a total distance of around 180 metres. Under the confirmed order, the footpath will instead follow a new alignment heading east-north-east before turning north-north-west, reconnecting with the original line further north.
The order is now in force. Copies of the order and accompanying map can be viewed at the authority’s offices in Brecon or requested free of charge. Anyone wishing to challenge the decision must apply to the High Court within six weeks of the confirmation date.
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