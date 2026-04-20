Monmouth Music Theatre is delighted to present the much-loved musical Calamity Jane, riding into the Savoy Theatre, Monmouth from 22nd to 25th April 2026.
Packed with humour, heart, and unforgettable songs, Calamity Jane is a timeless Wild West classic featuring favourites such as "The Deadwood Stage", "Secret Love", "Black Hills of Dakota" and "Windy City". Set in the rough‑and‑ready town of Deadwood, the show tells the story of the fearless, sharp‑shooting Calamity Jane and the colourful characters who surround her, as friendships are tested and romance blossoms in unexpected ways.
Leading the cast as the irrepressible Calamity Jane is Lizzie Nicholson‑Wigg, alongside Michael Kennedy as the legendary Wild Bill Hickock. Heather Watts stars as Katie Brown, with Chris Paul appearing as Lieutenant Danny Gilmartin. They are joined by a strong principal cast including Scott Hazledine (Henry Miller), Marianne Bowen (Susan), Jono Cory‑Jones (Francis Fryer), Abigail Paul (Adelaide Adams), Stephen James (Rattlesnake), Tony Wells (“Doc” Pierce), Stewart Cooper (Joe), Matthew Bryant (Hank), Adrian Blease (Pete), and Andrew Griffiths as The Colonel of Fort Scully.
The production is supported by a large and enthusiastic chorus featuring: Adrian Blease, Andrew Griffiths, Chris Seabury, Diane Sillman, Diane Webb, Domi Walker, Gareth Ryley, Gay Rogers, Susan “Glad” Llewellyn, Haydn Holder, Leanne Allport, Liz Griffiths, Lyn Tanner, Lynda Foster, Margaret Wrightson, Michelle Cooper, Michelle Meano, Richard Ellis, and Sheryl Westoby.
The show is directed by Matthew Bryant, bringing together a talented cast and creative team to deliver Monmouth Music Theatre’s signature blend of energy, professionalism, and community spirit.
Performances run Tuesday 22nd to Saturday 25th April 2026 at the Savoy Theatre, Monmouth. Tickets on sale now at The Savoy Theatre website and box office. More information can be found through Monmouth Music Theatre website and Facebook.
Saddle up and don’t miss this joyful, toe‑tapping trip to Deadwood.
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