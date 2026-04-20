Packed with humour, heart, and unforgettable songs, Calamity Jane is a timeless Wild West classic featuring favourites such as "The Deadwood Stage", "Secret Love", "Black Hills of Dakota" and "Windy City". Set in the rough‑and‑ready town of Deadwood, the show tells the story of the fearless, sharp‑shooting Calamity Jane and the colourful characters who surround her, as friendships are tested and romance blossoms in unexpected ways.