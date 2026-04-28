PLANS to legitimise the conversion of a business unit into a classroom in Talgarth have been refused by Bannau Brycheiniog planners.
Earlier this year, Ben Rawlence of the Black Mountains College lodged a retrospective planning application with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority to change the use of Unit Five on Talgarth Business Park from B1 manufacturing and workshop use to D1 teaching space use.
The application form indicates that the unit has been used as a teaching space without the required planning permission since September 1, 2024.
Planning agent Matt Tompkins of Tompkins Thomas planning explained the proposal in a planning statement saying the building was used by Black Mountains College for educational uses but conceded the development is not a “traditional employment” use of the building but pointed out that it is an “employment generating use.”
Talgarth Town Council discussed the application at a meeting in February and said they would be “unable” to support the application as it would mean the loss of an employment site.
Talgarth council said: “The council would like to see evidence that an appropriate exercise has been carried out to determine that the building is not suitable for B1 use; including open marketing of the property at a fair market rate for a period of 12 months.”
In her report, planning officer Lisa Williams said: “No compelling evidence is submitted as part of the application to demonstrate the availability of alternative employment premises or that an ongoing employment use on the site would not be appropriate.
“Neither is marketing information or further details of other efforts/enquiries made by the applicant to seek a continued employment use at the site provided.”
Ms Williams recommended refusing the application and said: “The supporting information submitted does not provide sufficient evidence to justify the loss of a B-Class unit on a safeguarded employment site.”
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