Plans to convert a former shop in Brynmawr into a children’s indoor play centre and flats could have been approved three months earlier, a planning agent has claimed.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee has now unanimously approved the proposal at the former Rogers shoe shop, which closed in 2022 and has remained vacant since.
Ross Cable of Cable Properties Limited sought permission to change the use of the ground floor from retail to an indoor children’s play area. Upper floors will be converted into seven self‑contained flats, comprising three studio apartments and four one‑bedroom units.
The application was brought before the committee because it deviated from the council’s Local Development Plan (LDP), which seeks to protect shops in primary retail areas.
Planning officer Thomas Engel told councillors that there has been ‘limited market interest’ in continued retail use and said the proposed play centre would be suitable for a town centre location, encouraging families and indirectly supporting surrounding businesses, while the new flats would ‘bring life into the town centre outside retail hours’.
Planning agent Paul Parsons of Creation Design criticised the delay, arguing the scheme complied with Welsh Government guidance which encourages mixed‑use development on high streets.
“This application has been in for six months and could have been dealt with three months ago if it wasn’t for this objection,” he said.
Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett said the issue was that the proposal conflicted with the current LDP, which still carries weight despite being out of date since 2021.
Planning development manager Steph Hopkins explained that national policy is updated more frequently than local plans, but confirmed the proposal was a departure that required committee consideration.
Councillors then voted unanimously to approve the application.
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