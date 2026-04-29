A Pandy councillor has successfully completed the London Marathon for a charity close to his community’s heart.
The Chronicle reported on Arwyn ‘Woody’ Woodford’s attempt to raise money for Helen and Douglas House, which supported his close friend, Paul’s family through the tragic loss of their daughter.
Since returning home, Woody has been recovering from his day out in the capital and said the experience will stay with him forever.
“The marathon was everything people say it is - and more,” he said.
“There were incredible highs, moments where the crowds lifted me in ways I can’t quite put into words, and also those quieter, tougher stretches where I really questioned myself. But underlying it all was a constant sense of purpose.”
Originally, Woody set out to raise £2,500 with the help of local businesses, such as the local pub, The River’s Edge, as well as friends and family across the country. However, the official amount raised for Helen and Douglas by the community has now reached over £7,000. That figure takes the total for wider charity team that ran on Sunday to over £100,000.
Helen and Douglas House is able to provide fact-to-face support to families, as well as telephone support and the chance to connect with other families who have faced the same horrible circumstances.
The charity needs over £6 million every year to run the hospice and provide an outreach nursing service to families in their own home. It relies almost entirely on fundraising and community support to continue its work.
Paul joined Woody virtually at the finish line and he said the realisation of how important his challenge set in.
“Crossing the finish line was overwhelming. It’s a moment I’ll hold onto forever,” Woody said.
“But what truly broke me—in the most powerful way—was the phone call from Paul shortly afterwards, after he watched me cross the finish line on the live stream. Hearing his voice, knowing what this meant, brought everything to the surface. In that moment, it wasn’t about the run anymore.”
“It was about love, loss, and doing something, however small, to honour his daughter. There were tears—more than I expected—but they felt important.”
“I didn’t hit my target time, and in truth, that stopped mattering somewhere along the course. I slowed down, took in the atmosphere, connected with people, and allowed myself to feel every step of it. It was never really about the clock.”
“This experience has stayed with me in a way I didn’t expect. It was painful, uplifting, emotional, and ultimately unforgettable. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me and helped turn something so difficult into something meaningful.”
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