Mandy Welch’s son, Damion, tragically lost his life in 2021 and his memory has since been immortalised with a steel bench in a quiet corner of Linda Vista Gardens. His childhood friend, Nathan Davies, sadly died in March 2022 with family and community members rallying to install another bench in the spot where they would meet after school. A third friend, affectionately known as ‘Weddy’, would pass due to an unknown heart condition in the same year and another monument was added to the area.