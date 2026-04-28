A mother from Abergavenny has been left heartbroken after Monmouthshire Council told her they would not be reinstating a memorial bench dedicated to her son.
Mandy Welch’s son, Damion, tragically lost his life in 2021 and his memory has since been immortalised with a steel bench in a quiet corner of Linda Vista Gardens. His childhood friend, Nathan Davies, sadly died in March 2022 with family and community members rallying to install another bench in the spot where they would meet after school. A third friend, affectionately known as ‘Weddy’, would pass due to an unknown heart condition in the same year and another monument was added to the area.
The lasting tributes have provided great comfort to the family and friends of the three men, who gather there regularly to be with loved ones. However, Monmouthshire Council has now said it will not reinstate the benches.
“It seemed obvious to us that the three boys had to stay together in this place,” Mandy Welch told the Chronicle.
“Anybody can sit here and I often find myself telling people the stories of these incredible young men. We, as families, all work hard to maintain the space and keep it tidy. It is just so sad that they want to take it away from us.”
“What have we done to deserve this?”
Monmouthshire Council wrote to Ms Welch in March after the benches had temporarily been removed in order for essential maintenance to the wall nearby was carried out. In the letter, the Council said it would prefer to return the benches to the families and replace them with a tribute which is in keeping with “new council policy.”
The letter also seems to imply that the council believes the benches somehow make the park uncomfortable and unwelcoming to visitors.
“We fully understand how important the bench is to you and your family, and that its location holds particular significance,” the letter reads.
“At the same time, we have received feedback from visitors who have felt a little uncertain about sitting in this area, as the very personal nature of the memorial can leave them feeling as though they are intruding.”
This is not the first instance the authority has raised complaints with the families directly. In August 2022, a Chronicle report revealed the council had concerns that the benches were not made of recyclable material.
At that time, Ms Welch was told there would be no intervention to remove the benches. But once again, she finds herself pleading with the public to allow the families to grieve for their loved ones and to protect a fitting tribute to them.
“I have been told these memorials are ‘too decorative’ and nobody else seems to have any issues with benches elsewhere in the park,” she continued.
“I wish I could understand their reasoning for doing this. They want to use taxpayers’ money to replace a memorial we have worked hard to fundraise for and build ourselves in memory of our loved ones with a wooden bench and a little plaque. I’m sorry, but that isn’t right.”
A petition has already been launched urging the council to reverse their decision, gaining almost 200 signatures in just 24 hours.
Monmouthshire Council has been asked to comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.