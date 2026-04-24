Forget Me Not Productions is delighted to announce its upcoming performance of The Great British Bake Off Musical at the Borough Theatre Abergavenny. The show is filled with laughter, toe-tapping catchy music, and a heartwarming story and guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Founded in 2023 by Cait Davies in memory of her father, Richard Stephens, Forget Me Not Productions was created from a deep love of musical theatre and a desire to make a meaningful difference. Since its inception, Forget Me Not Productions has combined their love of theatre with fundraising raising an impressive £12,000 in support of Alzheimer’s Society.
Now, the company returns to the stage with a fresh and delightful production that audiences of all ages will enjoy. The Great British Bake Off Musical blends the charm of the beloved baking competition with original songs, humour, and touching moments. Expect “soggy bottoms,” show-stopping signature bakes, and a cast of lovable characters as the story unfolds in a celebration of community, creativity, and resilience.
Featuring a host of familiar local performers from across South East Wales this latest production continues Forget Me Not Productions’ commitment to creating high-quality theatre while supporting a cause that is deeply personal to its members.
Forget Me Not Productions would also like to extend sincere thanks to their generous sponsors, Taylor and Co Estate Agents and Lee Jowitt Auto Repairs, whose support helped make this production possible.
Join the company on May 7-9 for a truly special night of theatre, where music, laughter, and community spirit come together to make a difference. Whether you are a musical theatre enthusiast, Bake Off superfan or simply looking for a memorable evening out, The Great British Bake Off Musical is not to be missed.
For tickets and more information, please visit the Borough Theatre Abergavenny website.
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