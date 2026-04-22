Slimming World Consultant Shelly Willetts runs weekly group sessions in Abergavenny and says, “Bethan is a true inspiration to us all and we are so proud of her. When she first came through the door, she wanted to lose weight to feel healthier – however, she had no idea she’d go on to run the London Marathon! She is proof that when you believe in yourself, stay determined, and are supported by people who understand your journey and care about your progress, your weight loss and fitness dreams can become reality.”