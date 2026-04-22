FOR the second time in the space of two years, Abergavenny has been hit by a food bag shortage.
Much like the great crisis of 2024, concerned residents are reeling from the fallout of having nothing in which to efficiently recycle their half-eaten burgers, out of date avocados, slightly chewy granola and mouldy bloomers in.
One disgruntled resident who this week was planning a welcome picnic in Bailey Park for the visiting circus, told the Chronicle, “Bread and circuses are my two favourite things, and so every year I like to combine the two by laying on a spread for any interested clowns or trapeze artists.
“Technically, locals are also welcome to tuck into the spread, but as a rule I try to discourage them, because they don’t really fit into the town of sanctuary ethos.
“Anyhow, too cut a long story short, there’s usually a lot of food leftover that I tend to bag up for recycling. But guess what? I’ve been told there’s no food bags left!”
The resident added, “I’m absolutely livid! In this day and age it’s just not good enough! What do we pay council tax for?
“So to make a point, I’m just going to leave any leftover food the lion tamers and their ilk don't eat for the squirrels instead! “That’ll teach the bureaucratic bots in charge!”
The Chronicle contacted MCC to ask if the lack of food recycling bags was a county wider issue, but so far it only seems to be effecting Abergavenny.
The sign on the town’s One Stop Shop window reads, “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are out of stock of food bags.”
Which had led some critical commentators to suggest Donald Trump and the situation in the Middle East is somehow responsible.
It's said that when America sneezes the whole world catches a cold, but can we really blame the US President for our current recycling woes?
When we asked an individual in MCC's recycling department if it was Donald Trump's fault their reply was simply, "I doubt it."
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