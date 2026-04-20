Greenfinches have dropped by over 65 per cent in the last three decades. When the Big Garden Birdwatch started in 1979 Greenfinches were at number seven in the top ten birds recorded. This year they were down to number 18. Interestingly, Wood Pigeons were top of the list with Blackbirds second, Crows third and Magpies fourth. Starlings were fifth and it was only at number 6 that a proper little garden bird made the list – the Sparrow. Then the Black-headed Gull and feral Pigeon were in positions 7 and 8, with the Robin and Blue Tit being at 9 and 10 respectively. Now don’t get me wrong, I like all birds but I am (secretly) disappointed and concerned at the lack of ‘little’ garden birds in the top ten.