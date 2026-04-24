A multi-agency operation has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal tobacco in Abergavenny.
As part of Operation CeCe, which is a jointly-run initiative between His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and National Trading Standards, officers gained entry to a retail premises in the town earlier this week.
On Thursday April 23, officers from Monmouthshire Trading Standards were supported by Gwent Police and the Operation CeCe Wales Regional Operation Team to confiscate the goods and prevent them from being sold illegally.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said, "This operation sends a strong message that illegal tobacco has no place in our communities.”
These products not only undermine legitimate businesses but also pose significant health risks to consumers. We want to thank our officers and partners for their efforts."
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