Drivers across Monmouthshire are being warned to expect a wave of temporary road closures later this month as essential infrastructure works take place across several communities.
Reasonable access for residents will be maintained wherever possible, and motorists are being urged to follow diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys during the affected dates.
Footpath closed
A walking route in Llanfoist is set to close temporarily later this month to allow essential works to take place.
Monmouthshire County Council has announced plans to shut part of Public Footpath 2 which runs close to the Llanfoist landfill embankment and along the eastern edge of Llanfoist, close to Racecourse Farm and Grove Farm from May 18. The closure will remain in place for up to six months, or until the works are completed, whichever comes first.
The council said the order is necessary to ensure the safe completion of works being carried out on or near the footpath.
An alternative route will be available for walkers during the closure.
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