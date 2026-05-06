Drivers across Monmouthshire are being warned to expect a wave of temporary road closures later this month as essential infrastructure works take place across several communities.

Monmouthshire County Council has announced a series of traffic orders affecting Pandy, Gilwern, Llanover, Llantilio Crossenny and areas near Abergavenny, with works ranging from utility repairs to poling and gas main replacement.

In Pandy, a section of the R2 between Oldcastle and Longtown will be closed on 21 May between 9.30am and 3.30pm for poling works, affecting a stretch of more than a kilometre near Walterstone. Diversions will run via Rhydunnog Lane, Clodock and Oaklea.

Nearby in Llantilio Crossenny, Talycoed Road will shut for one day on 19 May from 8am to 5pm, with around 490 metres of road affected. Traffic will be diverted along Brynderi Road and the B4233.

Upper Common in Gilwern will also be closed from 19 to 21 May to allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works to be carried out. The restriction will affect a short stretch near New School Road, with signed diversions via Common Road in place throughout.

In Llanover, part of Llwyn Celyn Road will close on 15 May between 8am and 5pm for further poling works. The works will affect a short section near the A4042, with traffic diverted via Tre Elidyr and surrounding routes.

Meanwhile, in Llantilio Pertholey, Poplars Road will be closed from 18 May while gas main replacement works are carried out. The closure will affect a section between Hillgrove Avenue and Poplars Close, with diversions via Greystones Avenue, Hereford Road and Gwent Road.

Reasonable access for residents will be maintained wherever possible, and motorists are being urged to follow diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys during the affected dates.

Footpath closed

A walking route in Llanfoist is set to close temporarily later this month to allow essential works to take place.

Monmouthshire County Council has announced plans to shut part of Public Footpath 2 which runs close to the Llanfoist landfill embankment and along the eastern edge of Llanfoist, close to Racecourse Farm and Grove Farm from May 18. The closure will remain in place for up to six months, or until the works are completed, whichever comes first.

The council said the order is necessary to ensure the safe completion of works being carried out on or near the footpath.

An alternative route will be available for walkers during the closure.

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