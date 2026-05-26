Commencing June 1, 2026, the R2 Oldcastle to Longtown corridor in Pandy will see a substantial 2.65km closure extending into the Herefordshire County boundary. Necessary for critical cabling and civils works, the restrictions operate daily from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm with an anticipated completion date of June 9, 2026. A strategic diversion route is in place via Walterstone, the C1219, and the C1218.