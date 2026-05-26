Local motorists are being advised to plan their journeys carefully as Monmouthshire County Council greenlights a series of temporary road closures. The upcoming interventions, scheduled to roll out throughout June and extend across the summer, are designed to facilitate crucial infrastructure developments, utility installations, and long-term structural repairs across the county.
A coordinated effort to upgrade utility networks will impact several rural and connecting corridors during the first week of June. Network providers are carrying out essential poling works, leading to targeted daylight closures:
- Old Abergavenny Road, Pencroesoped: Closed on June 3, 2026, from 8am to 5pm. The closure affects a 55-metre section southwest of the A4042 junction, with a diversion route active via the A4042 and Saron Road.
- Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli: Shut on June 4, 2026, between 9am and 5pm . A 0.75km stretch from Great Gott junction will be restricted. Diversions are available to maintain access to local businesses.
- New Inn Road, Grosmont: Will be closed on June 4, 2026, from 8am to 5pm. A 195-meter south-easterly section starting at New Line Road will be closed, utilizing a signed diversion through Cefn Llaithan Road and Great House Road.
In addition to single-day utility works, more intensive civil engineering projects will require extended restrictions.
Commencing June 1, 2026, the R2 Oldcastle to Longtown corridor in Pandy will see a substantial 2.65km closure extending into the Herefordshire County boundary. Necessary for critical cabling and civils works, the restrictions operate daily from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm with an anticipated completion date of June 9, 2026. A strategic diversion route is in place via Walterstone, the C1219, and the C1218.
Meanwhile, the longest disruption belongs to Huntsmans Lane at The Pitt. The road will shut a 260-meter section south of the Pit-Wern-Yr-Heolydd junction to allow the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) to conduct vital bridge deck refurbishment works. The closure came into operation on June 1, 2026, and is expected to remain a factor for commuters until September 30, 2026.
Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services, confirmed that reasonable access will be strictly maintained for properties fronting the affected lengths of road throughout all operations. However, the council warns that violating these statutory restrictions constitutes a traffic offence. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the fully signed diversionary loops to keep traffic moving efficiently.
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