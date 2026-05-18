Motorists in Monmouthshire are being advised of a series of temporary road closures in and around Pandy and The Pitt as part of essential works being carried out over the coming weeks.
According to notices issued by Monmouthshire County Council, a stretch of Huntsmans Lane at The Pitt will be closed from June 1 to allow for bridge deck refurbishment works by the South Wales Trunk Road Agency (SWTRA). The closure will affect a section approximately 130 metres south of its junction with Pit-Wern-Yr-Heolydd, continuing for around 260 metres.
The works are expected to be completed by September 30, although the legal order allows the restriction to remain in place for up to 18 months if required. A signed diversion route will direct traffic via Pit-Wern-Yr-Heolydd, Box Bush Road, Bryngwyn Road and the R64 Llanarth Road towards Ty Newydd Farm, and vice versa.
This closure will affect a lengthy section of road, starting around 440 metres from the junction with Walterstone and extending for approximately 2.65 kilometres northwards, crossing into neighbouring Herefordshire. The works are scheduled to take place between June 1 and June 9, operating during daytime hours between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
In addition, a one-day closure was introduced on May 21 along another section of the same R2 route to facilitate earlier poling works. That order saw a stretch of road temporarily shut for several hours, also with a signed diversion in place through neighbouring lanes and connecting routes.
The council says the measures are necessary to ensure work can be completed safely and has reminded drivers that failing to comply with temporary traffic restrictions is an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
The local authority is authority urging road users to plan journeys in advance and follow clearly signed diversion routes.
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