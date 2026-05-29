Motorists across Monmouthshire are advised to plan ahead this June as the local authority rolls out a series of temporary road closures to facilitate essential utility and infrastructure works. The temporary traffic orders, authorised under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, are aimed at ensuring public safety while teams carry out extensive maintenance and upgrades.
According to official notices issued by Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services at Monmouthshire County Council, the scheduled disruptions began in early June. Work got underway on June 2 with utility poling on a 55-metre stretch of Old Abergavenny Road in Pencroesoped. This will be closely followed on June 4 by closures on the Old Hereford Road in Pantygelli, affecting a 0.75km stretch, and a 195-meter section of New Inn Road in Grosmont. Both sites underwent poling works between 8am and 5pm.
The largest wave of disruptions will strike mid-month, with multiple key routes facing temporary closures:
- June 10–12: Kiln Road in Llanfoist will close for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works. To aid residents, the standard one-way system will be suspended, and a temporary two-way system introduced.
- June 11: Attention shifts to Penpergwm and Brynygwenin for further poling. King Road will close for 75 metres, while the C16.8 Crowfield to Bryn-Y-Gwenin Lane will see a 160-meter closure. Because the latter is a dead-end, no diversion is signed, but access will be maintained.
- June 12: A busy day of closures will impact Abergavenny, Coed Y Paen, and Llanover. Pen Y Pound in Abergavenny will shut for a 60-metre stretch near Hillside for crucial sewer and drainage maintenance. Concurrently, utility teams will close an 85-meter section of Parc Road in Coed Y Paen and a 40-metre section of Llanover Road.
The local authority has confirmed that "reasonable access" will be maintained at all times for residents living along the affected stretches. For commuter traffic, fully signed diversionary routes using nearby main roads—such as the A40, A465, and A4042—will be active to minimise local congestion.
While the official legal orders allow for a dynamic window of up to 18 months if unexpected delays occur, council highways officials anticipate that each specific project will wrap up within its designated daily timeframe. Drivers are urged to check local schedules before traveling to avoid delays.
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