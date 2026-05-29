According to official notices issued by Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services at Monmouthshire County Council, the scheduled disruptions began in early June. Work got underway on June 2 with utility poling on a 55-metre stretch of Old Abergavenny Road in Pencroesoped. This will be closely followed on June 4 by closures on the Old Hereford Road in Pantygelli, affecting a 0.75km stretch, and a 195-meter section of New Inn Road in Grosmont. Both sites underwent poling works between 8am and 5pm.