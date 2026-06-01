Abergavenny residents could soon have a new spot to pick up their favourite evening beverages as Sran Local Stores Ltd has officially applied to vary its premises licence for the prominent location at Four Shops, 25a Hillcrest Road -formerly known as Dobbins’ store.
If Monmouthshire County Council grants the request, locals will be able to purchase alcohol for off-site consumption as early as 7am from Monday through Saturday, stretching until 10pm. Sunday hours will run from 9am to 9pm
Local people who want to have their say on the proposed changes have a 28-day window from May 27 to submit formal written representations to the Licensing Section at County Hall in Usk. Full application details are open for public viewing both online and by appointment at the council’s main hubs. Officials remind the public that providing any false statements regarding the application carries severe legal penalties, including an unlimited fine.
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