THE future use of a care home which closed in November last year is being considered by senior council officers.
Councillor Joanna Gauden, who has responsibility for Torfaen Borough Council’s buildings, said officers have now drawn up an “options report” for the building which has been presented to the council’s senior leadership team.
The Croesyceiliog Labour councillor also said she is aware of informal expressions of interest, from outside the council, in using the building in Coedcae Road.
Cllr Gauden said the council will explore two possible internal uses, from within the council, and if those are not viable the council will seek further expressions of interest.
In September last year it was confirmed a police investigation into potential neglect had been launched following a critical inspection report into the home, run by private firm Spectrum, that prompted the council to step in while admissions were halted.
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