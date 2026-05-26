Police officers are warning people not to engage in anti-social behaviour during the current heatwave after reports from a beauty spot in Blaenavon.
There has been an increased presence of the neighbourhood policing team at Garn Lakes over the course of last week due to a higher volume of reported instances of anti-social behaviour there.
Gwent Police has said visitors have seen young people harming wildlife in the area during the evenings and carrying items that could result in harm.
“We’d kindly ask parents and guardians to have a conversation with their children about the impact of this behaviour, particularly around carrying items that could be used to cause harm,” a spokesperson for the force said.
“[Also] a quick reminder for everyone visiting the lakes: Fishing is only permitted with a valid permit. Swimming in the lake is not permitted. Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times.”
Patrols of the area surrounding Garn Lakes and the town of Blaenavon were also increased in April when initial reports of anti-social behaviour in the area were reported to officers.
Anyone who is concerned about any unusual behaviour in their community is urged to make contact with the police.
A spokesperson said at that time, “Members of the community were engaged with and other concerns have been raised which will be addressed”
“Thank you to those who took the time to stop and engage with officers. If we are not aware of the issues concerning you we will not be able to take action.”
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