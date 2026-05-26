People living in Monmouthshire’s most rural communities have been learning more about how to mitigate their risk of skin cancer in the warm weather.
After a Bank Holiday weekend where temperatures soared to over 30 degrees celsius, many who live and work in the great outdoors will have felt the exposure to the extreme levels of heat.
Now Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has teamed up with the Monmouthshire Rural Support Unit to educate farmers and people who work outdoors to spot the signs of the disease.
The event, supported by Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre Project Manager Bob Stephenson, aimed to educate attendees, particularly farmers, on recognising the early signs of skin cancer.
This targeted approach comes in response to a significant rise in cases across the UK. Within Aneurin Bevan University Health Board itself, skin cancer treatments have increased by 79% 2019, compared with a 21% increase across other cancers.
During the session, attendees received practical advice on monitoring their skin, including how to identify suspicious moles, one of the most common early indicators of skin cancer.
Educational materials such as leaflets and mole-measuring rulers were distributed, alongside more than 50 bottles of SPF 50 sunscreen. The team also highlighted four keyways to stay safe in the sun:
- Covering up with suitable clothing
- Wearing sunglasses
- Applying high-factor SPF sunscreen
- Drinking plenty of water
In addition to outreach within the rural community, the Skin Cancer Team is also working closely with the hair and beauty sector. At a recent session at St Cadoc’s Hospital, 60 professionals, tutors and students were trained to spot the signs of skin cancer, equipping them with the knowledge to support early identification in their clients.
These events form part of a wider programme of activity throughout May, which marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The team has organised a series of events across the region to improve public understanding of prevention and early detection, including planned engagement at Monmouth Park Run on 30 May.
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