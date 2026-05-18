To add to the fun Silver Circle Distillery, a permanent fixture at Humble by Nature, is teaming up with on-site restaurant The Orchard Kitchen to serve their signature Pitch Up Pizza on Friday night. Festivalgoers can also raise a glass to three exclusive ciders and ales, specially brewed for Devauden. Beyond the music and food, the 2026 edition sees the debut of an expanded wellness area featuring plunge pools and saunas, the return of the family-favourite Wonder Burrow children's area with circus skills, the Dragon Parade and family yoga, and the rebranded Makers' Meadow craft space offering everything from glass blowing to heritage corn dolly making.