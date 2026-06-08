Motorists are being advised to double-check their routes this month as Monmouthshire County Council rolls out a comprehensive series of temporary road closures. Aimed at facilitating critical infrastructure upgrades, utility maintenance, and essential resurfacing, the upcoming works mean that bright yellow diversion signs are set to become a regular fixture across the county's rural lanes and town streets alike marking single-day or short-term closures.
The most widespread disruptions stem from essential poling works, which will require a string of precise, daylight closures across several local routes:
- Abergavenny Staging: On June 18, a rolling closure will impact the C34.1 Dobsons Farm to Ty Hir stretch, alongside Ty-Canol Road and Little Mill Road. To prevent complete gridlock, teams will close separate sections sequentially between 8am and 5pm utilizing signed detours via Church Lane and Wernddu Road.
- Llanvetherine & Llanfair Kilgeddin: On June 23 a stretch of road at Llanvair Grange to Pont Gilbert will close for a 420-metre stretch. This follows a separate one-day closure on June 22 along Llanover Road in Llanfair Kilgeddin. Both sites will operate between 8am and 5pm with fully signed diversions in place.
Beyond the utility poles, heavier engineering projects are also moving into position. Commuters using Grosmont Road in Llanvihangel Crucorney should prepare for a weekday closure between June 18 and June 22. The road will be shut from 9am to 4pm daily to allow teams to complete a vital 330-metre resurfacing project safely, with traffic diverted onto the A465.
Meanwhile, the longest anticipated disruption will hit Abergavenny's town centre. Beginning June 22 and stretching until July 26, Regent Street will be fully closed from the A40 to Victoria Street for a major gas main replacement. Two distinct diversionary routes (via Merthyr Road and Frogmore Street) will be active to help navigate drivers around the construction zone. This town infrastructure push follows critical sewer and drainage maintenance on Pen Y Pound, alongside Welsh Water repairs on Kiln Road in Llanfoist.
The council has stressed that reasonable access will be strictly maintained for all residents and properties directly fronting the affected zones. However, regular commuters are highly encouraged to plan ahead, leave extra travel time, and follow the official signed routes to ensure a smooth journey through the summer roadworks.
Full details of all closures will be available in the Chronicle and by visiting publicnoticeportal.co.uk
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