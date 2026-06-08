Meanwhile, the longest anticipated disruption will hit Abergavenny's town centre. Beginning June 22 and stretching until July 26, Regent Street will be fully closed from the A40 to Victoria Street for a major gas main replacement. Two distinct diversionary routes (via Merthyr Road and Frogmore Street) will be active to help navigate drivers around the construction zone. This town infrastructure push follows critical sewer and drainage maintenance on Pen Y Pound, alongside Welsh Water repairs on Kiln Road in Llanfoist.