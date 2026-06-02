Motorists traveling through Abergavenny are being warned to plan ahead for significant travel disruptions as a stretch of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road prepares to close for essential maintenance.
The Welsh Ministers have announced plans to introduce a temporary traffic order prohibiting all vehicles from a key section of the trunk road between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Hardwick Interchange. The closure is required to protect the public while crews undertake bridge joint renewals and routine carriageway maintenance works.
The order is scheduled to take effect on June 15, and in an effort to reduce daytime chaos, the restrictions are expected to operate exclusively overnight, shutting down the dual carriageway from 8pm to 6am until June 17, or until works wrap up and signs are removed. Only emergency services and authorised work vehicles will be permitted access. While only a brief two-night stint is anticipated, the legal order will remain valid for up to 18 months as a contingency against unforeseen delays.
The shutdown will completely block both directions of travel, meaning drivers face substantial detours.
Westbound holiday traffic will be redirected off the Hardwick Roundabout, sending drivers through Abergavenny town centre on the A40 towards Brecon. From there, motorists must navigate to the Tarrell Roundabout, head south on the A470 towards Merthyr Tydfil, and rejoin the A465 eastbound at Cefn Coed Roundabout. Eastbound travellers will face the exact reverse, navigating westbound to Cefn Coed before looping north and around via Brecon.
Local diversions will be in place for drivers heading towards Gilwern, Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale.
Transport officials advise locals to leave extra time for their journeys, as the town centre and alternative rural routes are expected to experience higher traffic volumes during the affected hours.
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