The order is scheduled to take effect on June 15, and in an effort to reduce daytime chaos, the restrictions are expected to operate exclusively overnight, shutting down the dual carriageway from 8pm to 6am until June 17, or until works wrap up and signs are removed. Only emergency services and authorised work vehicles will be permitted access. While only a brief two-night stint is anticipated, the legal order will remain valid for up to 18 months as a contingency against unforeseen delays.